Sensory job fair helps those on autism-spectrum find work

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The country’s unemployment rate is under four percent, but finding jobs for some can still be a challenge.
“I just want some extra cash I don’t want to be in debt,” said Miaw Cronin, a job seeker.
Cronin is an artist, but she would like to have a job to support her passion. She was at a job fair to find one.
“I’m actually interested in doing animation and drawing and stuff like that,” said Cronin.
More than a dozen employers filled rooms at Brookline College for a sensory job fair. The Autism Society of Southern Arizona put it on. More than a dozen employers like FedEX, TUSD and The Westin had booths at the fair, the type of jobs Cronin was looking for.
“I just want to get some job experience, learn the basics and then work up from there,” said Cronin.
This was the second year for the job fair to be in Tucson, and registration filled up fast. More than 100 people came through the doors looking for a job.
“A lot of times people who have sensory issues don’t do as well in a large job fair,” said Tim Stump, who organized the job fair.
Stump said many employers are starting to see the benefits of hiring people with disabilities. He said they tend to stay at jobs longer than the average person.
Stump hopes to make the event an annual tradition. He has put on a total of six in Phoenix over the last eight years.
