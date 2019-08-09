Tucson looking for volunteers for road safety committee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson is searching for people to be part of a new road safety committee.
The 20-person Complete Streets Coordinating Council would help city transportation leaders create guidelines that would then be used when redoing and designing roads.
The Complete Streets program was launched earlier this year to help make roadways safer and more accessible.
Coordinator Patrick Hartley said the goal is to protect walkers, bicyclists, bus users and drivers.
“I think historically we’ve under-invested in the needs of the alternative mode users. There’s a lot of sidewalk gaps for example. We got a lot of high-speed roadways and that conflict between people that are choosing to walk and people who are driving continues to present a challenge for us," he said.
Volunteers would start by serving on a two-year term with an option to extend. To apply, click HERE.
