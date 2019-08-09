TYFSF set to celebrate 50th anniversary season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This season will be the 100th for the NFL which formed and played its first games in 1920.
Here in Southern Arizona the Tucson Youth Football and Spirit Federation will begin its 50th anniversary season when games kickoff on Saturday, August 24.
The local football and cheerleading organization is comprised of 15 associations with competition for kids from the ages of 5-to-14.
This up-coming season is expected to feature an estimated 100 football teams and cheer squads.
The association includes:
- Broncos (Marana)
- Cardinals (Santa Cruz)
- Cowboys (Tanque Verde)
- Dolphins (Oro Valley)
- Falcons (Tucson)
- 49ers (Sahuarita)
- Jaguars (Tucson)
- Raiders (Tucson)
- Rams (Southwest)
- Redskins (Tucson)
- Scorpions (Tucson)
- Steelers (Tucson)
- Thunder (Tucson)
- Vikings (Vail)
- Wildcats (Tucson)
Teams compete in seven divisions:
- Flag – Ages 5, 6 and 7
- 8U – Ages 7 and 8
- 9U – Ages 8 and 9
- 10U – Ages 9 and 10
- 11U – Ages 10 and 11
- 12U – Ages 11 and 12
- 14U – Ages 12, 13 and 14
The city championships will be held this year on October 27 (cheer) and November 2 (football).
