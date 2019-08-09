Willcox Unified School District warns parents after stranger danger incident

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Willcox Unified School District is warning parents and students to be aware of stranger danger after an incident occurred after school this week.
The school district says they received reports of an incident involving multiple students being approached by a man asking if they needed a ride home after practice. According to a letter that was sent home, the man continued to ask the students after they refused his offer and one of the students involved ran to a friend’s home to find safety.
The Willcox Department of Public Safety has been notified and additional patrols will be conducted over the next few days.
