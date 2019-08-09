YOTO needs donations for homeless youth

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The start of the school year can be an exciting time for some students, but for those that have barriers it can be a stressful time.
Students that are homeless in Pima County have some options for help. One is the nonprofit Youth On Their Own. YOTO helps homeless students in middle or high school throughout the county.
YOTO is asking for help from the community to keep their shelves stocked with items that will help the students succeed. They anticipate that the items will go fast as students head back to class.
Among the items the group need are school supplies, cereal, canned fruit, spaghetti sauce, pasta, and macaroni and cheese. YOTO also needs hygiene products, shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant and shaving cream.
To learn more about YOTO and how you can donate, click HERE.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.