One killed, three injured in Cochise County bee attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man died and three others were injured in a bee attack in Cochise County on Friday, Aug. 9.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said the bees attacked a group of men who were cleaning up scrap piles near Atkins Farm Road.
A witness said a 73-year-old man, who was allergic to bees, and his 43-year-old son were stung during the incident.
A CCSO deputy caught with the men as they were traveling in a vehicle near San Simon.
“The driver advised his father was in the back seat and had been stung multiple times by bees,” the CCSO said in a news release.
The deputy tried to help the man in the back seat, but the deputy was stung several times when he opened the door. While trying to perform CPR, “the bees inside of the vehicle made efforts impossible and the driver was instructed to roll down the windows and follow the deputy a short distance to a location to meet with the medical personnel from San Simon Fire Department.”
The deputy then resumed resuscitation efforts and medical personnel arrived on scene.
The 73-year-old from Dunkin died while his son, who is from Animas, NM, was treated at a Tucson hospital. The deputy and another man also had to be treated for multiple stings.
