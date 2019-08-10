Sunnyside one win from Little League World Series

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Williamsport is just a win away for the Sunnyside Little League team.
Sunnyside rallied in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday night for a 3-2 win over California in an elimination game at the West Regional.
Sunnyside will face Hawaii in the regional championship Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and you can watch on ESPN. The winner of the game will punch their ticket for the Little League World Series in for Williamsport.
According to AllSportsTucson, only two teams from the Old Pueblo have made it to the Little League World Series -- the Cactus Little League team in 1973 and the International Little League squad in 1985.
Down 2-1 in the sixth inning, Sunnyside’s Izaiah Moraga tied it up with a solo home run to deep left-center field. One out later, Michel Muniz Jr. hit a walk-off single.
Sunnyside’s Juan Hernandez (3 2/3 innings) and Cristobal Lorta (2 1/3 innings) struck out seven each.
Hawaii edged Arizona 6-5 in a game earlier in regional play.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.