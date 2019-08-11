Cardinals release Darius Philon day after arrest

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have released defensive end Darius Philon, a day after Maricopa County jail records indicate he was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly instrument.
The Cardinals announced the move Saturday in a one-sentence statement.
A Phoenix police spokeswoman, Sgt. Maggie Cox, confirmed Saturday that Philon had been arrested, but declined to provide further information, referring a reporter to court documents that were not immediately available Saturday.
According to TMZ, Philon was taken to a Maricopa County jail Friday on charges from an incident in May outside a Phoenix-area strip club. A court video of Philon's initial court appearance posted by KPNX-TV showed that a judge set bond for Philon and imposed conditions that included allowing Philon to travel out of state for work.
Phillip Noland, an attorney who represented Philon during the brief court appearance, did not immediately respond to a request by The Associated Press for comment.