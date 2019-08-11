CDO’s Stepter wins Pan-Am Games gold medal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another Tucson track star has won a gold medal at the Pan-American Games in Lima, Peru.
Canyon del Oro High School grad Jaide Stepter (’12) was a part of the U.S. 4x400 relay team that sprinted to the top of the podium on Saturday.
Stepter ran the second leg for Team USA (51.04) making up the stagger to vault her foursome from 5th place to 2nd place.
American Courtney Okolo ran down UA grad Sage Watson (’17) on the final turn of the anchor leg to give the United States the victory.
It’s the first international medal for Stepter, who won six state track championships for the Dorados and three Pac-12 championships in the 400-meter hurdles for USC.
Canada took the silver medal, allowing Watson to leave the games with two medals. She won a gold medal in her signature event, the 400-meter hurdles.
