Family puts on carwash for loved one lost

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Summer carwashes are often fundraisers for school trips or sports, but for a Tucson family, a car wash on Sunday was for a much heavier reason.
“We all know him as J for family, but everyone knows him as Joe,” said Rosalinda Lopez, Joe Lopez’s mom.
Lopez said her son passed away after a gun accidentally went off early on Thursday.
“It’s the hardest thing, but I know my son loved us that much that he will always keep us together,” said Lopez.
Her family came together to raise funeral funds for her son. Waving signs on the corner of 6th and Ajo, the family drew in a crowd. Food and snacks were also for sale on a donation basis.
“He may not be here in body-form, but look around because he’s here,” said Lopez.
About two dozen family members and friends ran the car wash from 8 a.m. to a little after 2 p.m.
“When something bad happens we all stick together and help each other out,” said Rene Mendoza, a cousin to Lopez.
