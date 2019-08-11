FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We’re switching gears as we head into the new work week. Things are drying out and heating up!

By Jaclyn Selesky | August 11, 2019 at 4:28 PM MST - Updated August 11 at 4:28 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Drier and hotter air is going to build across southern Arizona next week with dangerous heat by next Wednesday. We could see a stray shower, but storm chances won’t return until the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny skies and warmer with a high of 101F.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 105F.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 107F. Excessive heat watch in effect through Wednesday evening.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 106F. 10% chance for showers and thunderstorms.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 103F expected. 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 102F.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 104F.

