UPDATE: One person injured during armed robbery at convenience store on Tucson’s SW side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Detectives with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a report of an armed robbery at a southwest-side convenience store.
According to Dep. James Allerton, the call came in at about 7 a.m. from the AM/PM at Valencia Road and Cardinal Avenue.
Allerton said there was an altercation between the suspect and someone at the store.
One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
No futher details were immediately available.
