CCSO: Hiker rescued after fall near waterfall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was hurt after falling approximately 30 feet on a hike Sunday afternoon in Cochise County.
He fell from the trail near Carr Canyon waterfall, according to a Facebook post by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
It happened around 3:30 Sunday. The man, 39, landed in a wash, according to the post.
Search and Rescue deputies helped him out of the trail and to an ambulance waiting to rush him to the hospital. The guy suffered a possible broken arm, head injury and left knee injury.
