CCSO: Hiker rescued after fall near waterfall
By Craig Reck | August 11, 2019 at 7:08 PM MST - Updated August 11 at 7:08 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was hurt after falling approximately 30 feet on a hike Sunday afternoon in Cochise County.

He fell from the trail near Carr Canyon waterfall, according to a Facebook post by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 3:30 Sunday. The man, 39, landed in a wash, according to the post.

Search and Rescue deputies helped him out of the trail and to an ambulance waiting to rush him to the hospital. The guy suffered a possible broken arm, head injury and left knee injury.

