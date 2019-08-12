FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps are cranking up!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Drier and hotter air is going to build across southern Arizona next week with dangerous heat by next Wednesday. We could see a stray shower, but storm chances won’t return until the end of the week.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies and warmer with a high of 101F.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 104F.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 107F. Excessive heat watch in effect through Wednesday evening.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 108F.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 103F expected. 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 102F. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 101F.
