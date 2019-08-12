JUST IN: Toddler nearly drowns north of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First responders rushed to a home north of Tucson Sunday night for a report of a toddler nearly drowning.
A news release from Rural Metro Fire stated it was close to 7:00 p.m. when the call came from a house near Ina Road and 1st Avenue.
Family members found the two-year-old boy face down, unresponsive in a backyard pool, according to the release.
It stated loved ones started CPR immediately until paramedics arrived. The toddler’s condition had stabilized as it was rushed to the hospital.
