Live grenade discovered during Florida traffic stop

August 12, 2019 at 5:22 AM MST - Updated August 12 at 5:26 AM

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A traffic stop on Saturday night led to the discovery of a explosive, WCJB reported.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said a narcotics unit was doing a traffic stop when they discovered weapons - guns and an M67 grenade with the pin in place.

The sheriff's office said the driver told detectives as far as he knew, the grenade was "live."

A bomb squad was called in to remove and destroy the grenade.

The driver was charged with multiple counts of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.

