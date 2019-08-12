Man sentenced in death of 10-month-old

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ivan Alejandro Portillo was sentenced Monday, Aug. 12. to 10 years in prison on a manslaughter charge and probation for life on a child abuse charge after the death of his girlfriend’s 10-month-old in 2017.
Portillo and Salma Rodriguez were facing murder charges in the June 2017 death of Jose Valenzuela, Salma Rodriguez’s 10-month-old son.
Portillo reached a plea deal in June 2019 after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and child abuse.
Salma Rodriguez pleaded guilty to manslaughter and child abuse charges in July 2018. She will be sentenced on Sept. 3.
Portillo was Salma Rodriguez's boyfriend when the child died.
According to the TPD, doctors at the hospital said Jose Valenzuela had head injuries, a fractured skull and some older head injuries and a healing fractured rib. They said the injuries were not consistent with a fall.
Portillo is in the country illegally and will likely be deported as soon as he is released from prison. He was credited with 822 days of time served.
