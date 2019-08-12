New tech, programs at 2 TUSD high schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As students kick off the school year, some have more technology and class options.
At Palo Verde High School, students will each get their own laptop.
Teachers say the laptops will help them better communicate with their students. Students say they’re excited they don’t have to carry around so many textbooks.
“I feel like it’s going to be really helpful with papers and everything,” student Alexa Maglinao said.
“My generation, we use a lot of technology. We’ve kind of just acclimated to using technology more and more," student Riley Brady said.
Over at Santa Rita High School, students have more options when it comes to thinking about their careers. This year the school added two new CTE programs, dental assisting and diesel.
Students who complete the two-year program can get certified and begin working in the field after high school.
Kenta Madlock said she plans to use it as a way to segue into college.
“I will be attending university. This is going to help me right out of high school to help me pay for my books and such and such," Madlock said.
Her teacher Jena Simental said it will help prepare her students for the future.
“It really forces you to grow a little bit and it prepares you for a job in the real world which is awesome," she said.
