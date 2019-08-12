Tucson Irish win Under Armour national title

Tuscon avenges loss to La Verne Chargers in championship game

YOUTH: Tucson Irish win UA Flag championship
By David Kelly | August 12, 2019 at 2:12 AM MST - Updated August 12 at 2:20 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another flag football banner has been delivered back to the Old Pueblo.

The Tucson Notre Dame Fighting Irish squad won the 5th-6th grade division of the Under Armour Under the Lights tournament in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The team did so as the youngest squad in their division.

Tucson (5-1) beat the La Verne (CA) Chargers 39-27 in the title game. The win avenged a one-point loss for the Irish to the Chargers during pool play.

The Irish, coached by Jeff Pierce, went 2-1 in pool play, beating the FSU Seminoles (Land O’Lakes, FL) 25-13, losing to the Chargers 27-26 before blowing out the Menifee (CA) Broncos 48-6.

Their pool play performance allowed them to get a bye in the opening round of the playoffs as the 3rd seed.

Tucson beat the Sacramento Hornets in the quarterfinals and then knocked off the Seminoles again, 33-19, in the semifinals.

Next up for the Irish is the 7th annual Football at 7,000 feet tournament up in Flagstaff (Aug. 31-Sep. 1).

2019 Tucson Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Christian Diaz
  • Gabriel Diaz
  • Talon Enriquez
  • RJ Gory
  • Brady Kearns
  • Colten Meyer
  • Parker Pierce
  • Jake Rogers
  • Devon Simmons
  • Jeff Pierce (Head Coach)
  • CJ Meyer (Assistant Coach)

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.