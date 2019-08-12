Two children survive deadly crash near Three Points

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An infant was critically hurt and two people died in a single-vehicle crash southwest of Tucson on Monday, Aug. 12. Another child in the car was not injured.
According to information from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the man and woman in the car were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The infant was was in a child restraint seat that was also ejected. The child was taken to a hospital treatment of serious injuries and is said to be in critical condition.
The toddler that was not hurt was also in a child restraint seat that remained in the vehicle.
The crash was reported at 8:43 a.m. on SR-86 near Milepost 154, just east of Three Points. The DPS says the Ford Explorer rolled over for an unknown reason.
Both lanes have reopened and the scene is clear.
