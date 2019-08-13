Changes in Endangered Species Act will face legal challenges

“The changes to the Endangered Species Act (ESA) announced today do not affect Pima County’s Multi Species Conservation Plan (MSCP). New rule changes, such as these addressing the listing of new species and critical habitat going forward, will not impact projects developed under the County’s jurisdiction as long as we continue to abide by the commitments and requirements described in the While this is not likely to be the last regulatory change to the ESA, the MSCP and Section 10 Permit provide regulatory certainty to Pima County despite changes to the ESA. That is one of the enduring benefits of the MSCP.”