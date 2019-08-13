Excessive heat on tap for Wednesday, Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drier and hotter air building across southern Arizona this week means dangerous heat on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Tucson metro area, including Marana, Vail and Green Valley, will see temperatures ranging from 105 to 109.
Outdoor activities should be limited to morning or evening. People should watch for the signs of heat-related illness, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can be deadly.
Other areas in southern Arizona expecting excessive heat include Picacho Peak, the Tohono O’odham Nation and western Pima County, which will see temperatures ranging from 107-111.
Storm chances won't return until the end of the week.
