FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, hot, hot!!

By Stephanie Waldref | August 13, 2019 at 3:58 AM MST - Updated August 13 at 3:59 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drier and hotter air is going to build across southern Arizona next week with dangerous heat by next Wednesday. We could see a stray shower, but storm chances won’t return until the end of the week.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 104F.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 106F. Excessive heat warning in effect.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 108F. Excessive heat warning in effect.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 103F expected. 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 102F. 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a high of 101F. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies and warmer with a high of 101F. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

