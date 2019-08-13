Man resists arrest at Marana convenience store

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Department of Public Safety trooper arrested a driver with a suspended license after he refused to cooperate.
The driver was booked into Pima County Jail for failure to obey a lawful order, driving on a suspended license and possibly resisting arrest, according to DPS.
Early Tuesday morning, the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle for expired registration on Interstate 10, but the driver of the vehicle refused to yield before eventually pulling into a Chevron station off of Cortaro Road.
The driver was operating the vehicle on a suspended driver's license. When the trooper informed the driver he was under arrest, the driver refused to cooperate.
After an extended period of time, the driver was removed from his vehicle and placed under arrest.
