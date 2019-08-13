POLICE: Man arrested after deploying emergency slide on plane at Phoenix Sky Harbor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been taken into custody after entering a closed jetway and deploying an emergency slide on a United Airlines plane at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Tuesday morning.
According to police, Zackaria Mudasir was seen by a passenger entering the secure area of Terminal 2 from a closed jetway on the airfield at Gate 3.
Mudasir was contacted by police, in which case, he failed to show correct identification by providing a fake name to an officer.
While in custody, police later learned Mudasir activated an emergency slide on the aircraft.
Mudasir was booked and charged with criminal tresspass, criminal damage and failure to provide a true name.
