Tucson airport announces nonstop service to Indianapolis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson travelers can add Indianapolis as a nonstop destination option beginning in November, when Allegiant Air begins offering two flights a week.
Tucson International Airport made the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
The flights to Indianapolis International Airport (IND) are scheduled for Thursdays and Sundays and will begin on Nov. 14. The seasonal service will last through May 12, 2020.
With the addition of Indianapolis, travelers can reach 20 airports nonstop from Tucson on eight airlines. More information about the nonstop destinations can be found HERE.
Allegiant began serving Tucson last November with year-round nonstop flights to Provo, Utah, and seasonal service to Bellingham, Wash., which is scheduled to resume Oct. 4.
