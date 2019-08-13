Tucson police update SAFE Place program to be more inclusive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A program that gives victims of anti-LGBTQ crimes a safe haven is getting an update to include victims of any hate crime.
Tucson police joined the SAFE Place program in 2016 to make businesses available as places of refuge for members of the LGBTQ community who have been victimized. Participating businesses are asked to place a rainbow-colored badge sticker in their front windows.
The sticker indicates that the establishment will serve as a safe place for victims of a hate crime to wait for police to arrive. Businesses that agree to take part in the program agree to train their employees on helping the victims feel safe.
Detectives in charge of the program in Tucson justfreturned training in Seattle, where the SAFE place program was started by the Seattle Police Department.
The first change will be an update to the stickers. They currently refer to anti-LGBTQ crimes, but will be replaced with stickers saying to report any hate crime. This allows TPD to investigate hate crimes against any group.
