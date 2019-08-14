Arizona looking to bounce back in Sumlin’s second season

LEARNING TATE: Tate entered last season with plenty of Heisman Trophy hype. He never lived up to it, derailed by injuries and playing in a new system under Sumlin. Tate was at his most dangerous in the open field as a sophomore, but Sumlin’s offense called for him to be more passer than runner. Tate threw for 2,530 yards and 26 touchdowns, but was limited to 224 yards — 123 less than he had in one game in 2017 — on 74 carries. Tate was one of Arizona’s leaders during offseason workouts and should feel much more comfortable in Sumlin’s offense.