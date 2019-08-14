Authorities investigating fake ICE fliers posted on street in SC

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston police department, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are investigating a fake ICE fliers.
One flier was posted on Dunlap Street in North Charleston and was not issued by ICE, according to North Charleston police spokeswoman Karley Ash. Investigators were made aware of the flier on Tuesday night, though it’s unclear when exactly it was posted.
The note also includes an ICE logo and numerous grammatical errors.
“The city of N. Charleston has authorized ICE or immigration and customs enforcement to search without a warrant in any house hold," it reads in part. " So if a ICE officer knock on you door you have no right to say no.”
The message is then repeated underneath in Spanish.
“NCPD is working with the Department of Homeland Security and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to find out who is responsible for its posting,” Ash said.
On Tuesday afternoon, ICE spokesperson Carissa Cutrell issued a statement on the fliers:
“The notices displayed in and around Charleston, South Carolina, which claim to be from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), are fraudulent. They were not issued or sanctioned by the agency. Just like false reports of immigration checkpoints or random sweeps, notices like these are dangerous and irresponsible. Any person who actively incites panic or fear of law enforcement is doing a disservice to the community and endangering public safety.”
Diana Salazar-Guzman, an activist for the Hispanic community, says she was shocked and disappointed when she saw the fake fliers that are circulating around North Charleston.
"Who in this community goes this far to use a document that is false?” she said.
Salazar-Guzman said she believes the motive is to put panic into the Latino community.
“It’s a shame because again we all are contributing to our society in our community,” she said. "We’re not here to take away your jobs, we’re not here to hurt anyone. I mean what is your point, what is your point?”
A manager at one of the mobile home parks on Dunlap Street said she had not seen one of the fliers but would warn her tenants about them.
Salazar-Guzman says whoever’s responsible for the fliers won’t divide the community.
“Let’s unite and stop this nonsense with these kind of fliers flying around,” she said.
