Community invited to attend a city-wide prayer gathering

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The public is invited to attend a city-wide prayer gathering, hosted by 4Tucson.
The event will be Saturday, August 24 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Reid Park Band Shell. Everyone is invited to come and join in prayer and unity.
Highlights of the event will be:
- Spoken word
- Performing dance team
- Live worship
- Powerful testimonies
Arrive at 6:00 p.m. to connect with other community members.
Their mission, as stated on the website, is to “unite and mobilize Christians, empowering them to put biblical principles into action as we engage our city’s most systemic problems.”
The group’s last event was in March, where close to 800 people attended. This event is free for the entire family.
For more information, check out the Facebook event, HERE.
