Enrollment doubles in program aimed at AZ teacher retention

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A report from the Arizona Board of Regents shows enrollment in the Arizona Teachers Academy more than doubled in its first two years.
The program, which started in 2017, is aimed at keeping teachers in Arizona by offering them scholarships at the state’s public universities.
After completion, teachers are required to teach at an Arizona public school for the amount of time they received funding.
The board said the number went from 221 during the 2017-18 school year to 478 the following year.
The governor’s office said it expects enrollment to also increase this school year.
Victoria Arredondo just graduated from the program and now teaches at Mission Manor Elementary School on the south side.
She hopes it helps with the teacher shortage.
“A lot of teachers want to go elsewhere,' she said. “They go to Nevada or they go to California where the pay incentives are better. Unfortunately, that leaves students without qualified teachers and students have classrooms with long-term subs. So there’s no stability there. They’re not getting the education they deserve.”
