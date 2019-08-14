First responders, staff conducting active shooter drill on UA campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - You might see a lot of police and emergency vehicles at the University of Arizona main campus this evening, but don’t be alarmed, first responders are conducting an active shooter drill.
The drill will take place near Old Main from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
U of A Police, university employees and volunteers will act out an active shooter scenario to help first responders and staff better prepare in the event of an emergency situation.
Officers will be using blue guns that are not real weapons during the simulation.
Signs will also be posted around the area to alert people of the activity.
Please be aware that simulated gunfire, loud bangs and shouting will likely be heard within the area.
U of A Police are asking anyone on campus to keep away from the area during the exercise.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.