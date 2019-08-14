Police: Bank robbery suspect in custody

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police say they have taken into custody the suspect in a recent bank robbery.
According to the Tucson Police Department, Francisco Taddie was taken into custody only 34 hours after the Monday, Aug. 12, robbery at a US Bank located inside a Safeway at Broadway and Campbell.
The suspect implied a weapon, but police report no injuries.
If anyone has any information about this incident or the suspect, please call 88-CRIME.
