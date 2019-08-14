Police: Bank robbery suspect in custody

Police: Bank robbery suspect in custody
Francisco Taddie
August 12, 2019 at 1:37 PM MST - Updated August 14 at 5:59 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police say they have taken into custody the suspect in a recent bank robbery.

According to the Tucson Police Department, Francisco Taddie was taken into custody only 34 hours after the Monday, Aug. 12, robbery at a US Bank located inside a Safeway at Broadway and Campbell.

(Source: Tucson Police Department)
(Source: Tucson Police Department)

The suspect implied a weapon, but police report no injuries.

If anyone has any information about this incident or the suspect, please call 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.