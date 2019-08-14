Precious pooches reunite at PACC

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two puppies were reunited at Pima Animal Care Center, brought in at different times.
Animal Protection Officers brought one puppy to PACC as a stray. Later, someone dropped off the other, saying they thought it was the brother of the first puppy brought in by the officer.
PACC workers put them in a room together and said it was obvious that they loved each other. The two puppies are now looking for a home together.
Both puppies are around seven months old. Their adoption numbers are A679419 and A679384.
Contact PACC at 520-724-5900 if you want to adopt the pair.
