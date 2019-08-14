Fire in north-west Tucson displaces one

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Fire Department responded to a fire outside a home in the 3600 block of North Park Avenue, with a large amount of what was described by passers-by as debris on fire threatening the home.
Multiple calls were made to 911 reporting heavy black smoke in the area, but no specific address. A TFD Engine was dispatched to the area and confirmed smoke. They followed the smoke to the address and immediately called for additional resources.
The firefighters pulled hose lines to the fire and began extinguishing the flames, trying to prevent them from getting into the residence.
Additional crews arrived on scene, pulling additional hose lines to assist in putting the fire out while others entered the home to make sure everyone was out.
The materials on fire in the front yard were sculptures and various artistic works.
The heat from the flames did damage the home and windows due to the extreme temperatures.
High powered fans were put in place to blow smoke out of the home, reducing smoke damage.
Nine TFD units consisting of 25 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. The fire was called under control approximately 20 minutes after the first crew arrived on scene. Fire investigators were on scene working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
Building Safety/Code Enforcement had to condemn the home due to the damage.
A male in his 70’s was displaced by the fire and will be receiving assistance from Red Cross.
