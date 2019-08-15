Arizona Volleyball poised to make an NCAA run

UA is ranked 24th in the nation and picked to finish 6th in the Pac-12

Cross has a chance to be UA's best blocker ever
August 14, 2019 at 9:20 PM MST - Updated August 14 at 9:32 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Volleyball will start the season in the AVCA Top 25. The Wildcats are No. 24 in the preseason rankings.

Arizona is one of six Pac-12 teams in the American Volleyball Association Coaches poll, joining Stanford (#1), Oregon (#11), Washington (#13), USC (#14) and Washington State (#22).

The Wildcats were picked to finish sixth in the Pac-12 Preseason Coaches Poll.

Arizona returns all four starters and 11 total players from a 22-win team a season ago, when the Wildcats appeared in their eighth NCAA Tournament in the last 10 years.

The Wildcats will play their annual Red-Blue match on Aug. 24 in McKale Center at 2 p.m. and then open the regular season hosting the Cactus Classic (Aug. 30-31).

UA will play Appalachian State (10 a.m.) and Loyola Marymount (7 p.m.) on Aug. 30 before concluding the event vs. Samford (12 p.m.) on Aug. 31.

2019 Preseason Pac-12 Coaches Poll:

  1. Stanford (11)
  2. USC
  3. Oregon (1)
  4. Washington
  5. Utah
  6. Arizona
  7. UCLA
  8. Washington St.
  9. California
  10. Colorado
  11. Arizona St.
  12. Oregon St.

Arizona Athletics contributed to this story.