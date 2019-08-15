Arizona Volleyball poised to make an NCAA run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Volleyball will start the season in the AVCA Top 25. The Wildcats are No. 24 in the preseason rankings.
Arizona is one of six Pac-12 teams in the American Volleyball Association Coaches poll, joining Stanford (#1), Oregon (#11), Washington (#13), USC (#14) and Washington State (#22).
The Wildcats were picked to finish sixth in the Pac-12 Preseason Coaches Poll.
Arizona returns all four starters and 11 total players from a 22-win team a season ago, when the Wildcats appeared in their eighth NCAA Tournament in the last 10 years.
The Wildcats will play their annual Red-Blue match on Aug. 24 in McKale Center at 2 p.m. and then open the regular season hosting the Cactus Classic (Aug. 30-31).
UA will play Appalachian State (10 a.m.) and Loyola Marymount (7 p.m.) on Aug. 30 before concluding the event vs. Samford (12 p.m.) on Aug. 31.
2019 Preseason Pac-12 Coaches Poll:
- Stanford (11)
- USC
- Oregon (1)
- Washington
- Utah
- Arizona
- UCLA
- Washington St.
- California
- Colorado
- Arizona St.
- Oregon St.
Arizona Athletics contributed to this story.