Banner UMC announces El Tour de Tucson title sponsorship

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 37th El Tour de Tucson is getting a new title sponsor just in time for this year’s fall event.
Banner UMC announced they will be sponsoring Arizona’s largest cycling event and one of the 10 largest cycling events in the United States.
The official 2019 tour name will be announced on Monday. Diamond Children’s Medical Center is the primary beneficiary of the race.
“El Tour de Tucson is more than just a bike ride, it is a Tucson and surrounding community commitment to health, wellness and safety. As the lead sponsor for El Tour de Tucson, Banner University Medicine is extremely proud to help support this nationally recognized cycling event,” said Samuel M. Keim, MD, MS, chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Arizona, Banner University Medical Center emergency medicine physician.
“Banner and its mission, the health and well-being of our community, is a perfect fit for El Tour de Tucson,” said Pat Lopez, Chairman of the Board for Perimeter Bicycling. “Banner and El Tour de Tucson have joined together to promote health, wellness, and charitable causes through cycling. We look forward to a great partnership and making a difference in our community.”
Since its inception in 1983, Perimeter Bicycling has raised more than $95 million for over 100 charities. In that time, more than 266,000 cyclists of all ages and abilities have participated in the event. Everyone is encouraged to ride.
Banner is the first title sponsor of El Tour since 2017.
To register for the race, please visit: http://www.perimeterbicycling.com/el-tour-de-tucson/register-now/
