Cardiac Screenings at local middle school hoping to diagnose heart conditions earlier

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Students at Flowing Wells Junior High are getting screened for heart conditions early in hopes of saving lives.
On one of the hottest days of the year, P.E. is inside the gymnasium at Flowing Wells Junior High. However, students are inside the gym for another reason too; to take part in a completely free, painless, and voluntary cardiac screening.
“Statistics show that one to two percent of people in the United States have a heart condition that requires some follow up,” Jenine Dalrymple, director of the Andra Heart Foundation said. “When we run screenings here we find about the same thing.”
Dalrymple and her organization have helped more than 7000 students get screened over the past nine years. In 2009, her daughter Andra passed away after soccer tryouts at the school from an undiagnosed heart condition.
“It’s 10 stickers (receivers) on your body, you get a little 45 second nap on the bench, and thats it” she said.
The Andra Heart Foundations plan to “Save the World, One Heart at a Time,” (it is also their slogan) supports the Flowing Well School District in other ways as well, installing water bottle filling stations at each school to promote healthy drinking options. The organization recently installed their first book vending machine at Home Davis Elementary
"My daughter Andra always had a plan to save the world, and that included people who didn't have a good community to live in, so we want to be good community members as well."
