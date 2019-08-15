Docent volunteers key to mission’s success

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the busy winter months approach, the San Xavier Mission is searching for docent volunteers to lead its in-demand tours.
Their role would include giving thousands of people from around the world a 45-tour, explaining the mission's history and significance.
Patronado San Xavier, a group in charge of conserving the mission, said last year docents gave more than 1,700 tours to 32,000 people.
The organization said its a major attraction for southern Arizona, bringing people from around the world.
Kimberly Ely with the foundation said tours have an effect on the mission’s bottom line as those participating are inclined to donate.
“Many people are so inspired by what they learn that they participate with us through contributions and funding our work, which is wonderful," she said.
The mission, which is currently undergoing conservation in the west chapel, relies heavily on community donations.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.