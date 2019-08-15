FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat warning continues!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The heat is here and it’s here to stay! Excessive heat warning in effect until this evening with temps ranging from 106 to 111 degrees. Temps “cool” into the lower 100s for the weekend with the chance of a stray shower.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 109F. Excessive heat warning in effect.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 105F expected.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 102F. 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a high of 101F. 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies and warmer with a high of 101F.
TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 106F. 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 106F. 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.