First responders, staff conduct active shooter drill on UA campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - You might have seen a lot of police and emergency vehicles at the University of Arizona main campus Wednesday night, Aug. 14. Hopefully you weren’t too alarmed. First responders were conducting an active shooter drill.
The drill took place near Old Main.
U of A Police, university employees and volunteers acted out an active shooter scenario to help first responders and staff better prepare in the event of an emergency situation.
Officers used blue guns and not real weapons during the simulation. The exercise simulated gunfire with loud bangs and shouting similar to what would happen in an active shooter situation.
Signs were posted around the area to alert people of the activity.
