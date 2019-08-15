Local little leaguers to slug it out in Williamsport after all

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sunnyside Baseball might not have made it to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series but Southern Arizona will have representation at the event.
Softball sluggers Angelee Calderon (Ponytail Little League; Sierra Vista) and Valarie Scott (Flowing Wells Continental Little League) will compete Sunday in the inaugural T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Championship!
Scott played for Thornydale at the recent Little League Softball Jrs. West Regional. She won the Home Run Derby West Regional up in Seattle with a whopping ten home runs.
T-Mobile is donating $2,000 per home run to Little League during the event.
The wireless provider is on track to donate at least $1 million to Little League Baseball and Softball in its first year of partnership.
Here are all the youngsters who will compete in the event:
West - Baseball:
- Val Regalado - Smithville Little League; Smithville, TX
- Ryder Young - Del Mar Little League; Del Mar, CA
- Brady Ebel - Vineyard Little League; Rancho Cucamonga, CA
- Chris Hemphill - Paseo Verde Little League; Henderson, NV
West - Softball:
- Aubrey Clark - Johnston Little League; Johnston, IA
- Angelee Calderon - Ponytail Little League; Sierra Vista, AZ
- Kendall Becker - North Kitsap National Little League; Poulsbo, WA
- Valarie Scott - Flowing Wells Continental Little League; Tucson, AZ
East - Baseball
- Cash Compliment - Ashland American Little League, Ashland, KY
- Nate Hawton-Henley - Fairfax Little League, Oakton, VA
- Kai LaChance - Plymouth Little League, Plymouth, MA
- Everest Ouellette - East Lake Little League, Palm Harbor, FL
East - Softball
- Michelle Britt - Tinton Falls Little League, Tinton Falls, NJ
- Keira Cook - East Greenbush Little League, Castleton on Hudson, NY
- Ciana Gaines - Elmer Little League, Elmer, NJ
- Jeylene Joza - Washington Park Little League, Jersey City, NJ
ESPN will air the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Championship on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Tucson time.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.