Nogales CBP officers seize $142K of methamphetamine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, officers at the Port of Nogales seized just more than 158 pounds of methamphetamine Monday.
CBP Officers at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing referred a 57-year-old Tucson woman for further inspection of her Mercury sedan when she attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico early Monday morning. They found nearly 160 packages in the vehicle. The packages had more than 158 pounds of meth, worth more than $142,000.
Officers seized the drugs and vehicle. The subject was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
Individuals arrested may be charged by complaint, the method by which a person is charged with criminal activity, which raises no inference of guilt.
