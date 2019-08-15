Police investigating suspicious death after human remains discovered on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious death after human remains were found on Tucson’s south-side.
On Aug. 14, 2019, shortly before 9:30 a.m., officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to a ranch in the 12900 block of S. Old Nogales Highway.
A ranch employee had called 911 indicating human remains were found in a large undeveloped desert area of the property.
Upon arrival, officers located the remains and contacted Gang Unit Detectives to continue the investigation.
Investigators with the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded and determined the remains were human and belonged to an adult male.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
