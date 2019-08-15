Stuck at the MVD office in Tucson this week? Here’s why!

The MVD regional office in Tucson was closed for training this week, leading to long lines at the other locations in town. (Source: Erik Breon)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | August 15, 2019 at 3:33 PM MST - Updated August 15 at 3:33 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The very long lines at the Arizona MVD offices on the north and east sides of Tucson this week are easily explained.

According to ADOT, the MVD regional office in Tucson has been closed for training for the “new MVD internal computer system that’s going online later this year."

ADOT said the regional office near Palo Verde and East Ajo Way will reopen Monday, Aug. 19.

With the main office closed, the other MVD offices like the one on Shannon Road, were busy.

ADOT said all MVD offices statewide are taking turns closing for training. The MVD offices on Tucson’s north and east sides went through that earlier this month.

