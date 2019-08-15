Tariffs mean tough times for local cotton farmers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cotton was once king in Pima County, but dwindling profits and a trade war with China are making the future unclear for those left growing the crop.
For years, farmer Anrold Burruel had 3400 acres of his land devoted to growing cotton.
“This is how I make my living,” he says as he breaks open a cotton ball. “That’s your shirt, your jeans, and your Converse All Stars. We farm cotton in both Pima and Pinal counties.”
But in 2019, he devotes less than 1,000 acres to the crop."We’ve been losing ground in the cotton industry (for decades)", says the Pima County native. “But now its just exponential because of the tariff wars.”
The newest round of trade dispute with China means the worlds second most populous country is finding their cotton elsewhere, forcing Burruel to spend millions to switch thousands of acres to growing hay and alfalfa.
“We’re seeing the lowest prices (for cotton) we’ve seen since the 1950′s,” says Burruel.
The tariffs have been tough and forced many to try and switch crops, but some farmers say it is a move the country needed to make.
“Even though this is very difficult on farmers right now, I believe it’s something that needs to take place,” says Marana cotton farmer, Jon Post.
He says China has manipulated the market against them for too long, and Americans needed to draw a line in the sand.
“Going through these trade negotiations, hopefully something can be done about it to where we have a little more stability in the world marketplace.”
Both farmers say this isn’t a problem you can blame on one administration or one party. They say this problem is decades in the making, and how long American farmers are willing to hold out could make the difference.
“At some point you have to ask youself, ‘what are you doing? this doesn’t make sense anymore,’” says Burruel. “Next year is going to be a disaster if things don’t change.”
