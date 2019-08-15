Theater on Tucson’s SW side to get multimillion dollar makeover

Celebrating over 85 years of Ultimate Moviegoing®, Harkins Theatres is the premier movie exhibitor of the Western U.S. and the largest independently owned theatre company in the country. Founded by showman, inventor and community leader Dwight “Red” Harkins in 1933, Harkins Theatres operates over 500 screens and is renowned for its commitment and passion for providing the Ultimate Moviegoing® experience. Harkins Theatres is known as a trailblazer for advancements in the motion picture exhibition industry with amenities such as: the Ciné Capri, CINÉ1, CINÉ1XL, pristine state-of-the-art digital projection and sound, curved wall-to-wall screens, Ultimate Lounger® leather reclining seats, plush Ultimate Rocker® loveseats, Loyalty Cups, in-lobby bar and an expanded selection of gourmet concessions. For more history, awards, and other information, visit Harkins.com.