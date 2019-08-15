Theater on Tucson’s SW side to get multimillion dollar makeover

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona-based Harkins Theatres announced a luxury upgrade to the Tucson Spectrum on the southwest side. The news release follows:
Harkins Announces Multimillion Dollar Luxury Remodel to Tucson Spectrum Theatre
Upgrades include Ultimate LoungerTM seats, in-lobby bar, reserved seating, enhanced technology and décor
Scottsdale, AZ: August 15, 2019 – Harkins Theatres, Arizona’s homegrown movie theatre company, announced today the remodel of one of Tucson’s top performing theatres, Harkins Tucson Spectrum. The enhancements are part of the movie exhibitor’s $150 million initiative for its existing theatres company-wide as a continual effort to provide the most state-of-the-art amenities and Ultimate Moviegoing® experience for guests.
“Tucson Spectrum holds a special place in our hearts as our first Tucson location, especially for me as a native Tucsonan,” said Mike Bowers, President and CEO of Harkins Theatres. “Delivering the Ultimate Moviegoing® experience for our guests is always our number one priority. Part of delivering on this promise is to reinvest in our theatres with best-in-show technology and amenities. We are thrilled to announce the enhancements coming to Harkins Tucson Spectrum.”
Construction has already begun and the theatre will remain open throughout the process. The first phase of theatres will be open in time for the holiday blockbuster season. Upgraded amenities include:
- All new plush leather seating in each auditorium with sections featuring:
- Ultimate Loungers (plush leather, electronic recliners)
- Ultimate Plush Rockers™
- Cutting-edge laser projection
- Reserved seating
- In-lobby bar featuring wine and beer, including local craft favorites
- Updated and upgraded lobby finishes and décor
- New CINÉ1® premium large format auditorium featuring:
- ALL Ultimate Lounger seats (exclusive plush, leather reclining seats)
- Dolby Atmos® 3D object-based sound
- Refreshed and upgraded interior finishes throughout
- Extra-large video wall entry feature
Harkins also announced today the remodel of its Santan Village theatre in Gilbert, AZ.
For more information, visit Harkins.com.
About Harkins Theatres
Celebrating over 85 years of Ultimate Moviegoing®, Harkins Theatres is the premier movie exhibitor of the Western U.S. and the largest independently owned theatre company in the country. Founded by showman, inventor and community leader Dwight “Red” Harkins in 1933, Harkins Theatres operates over 500 screens and is renowned for its commitment and passion for providing the Ultimate Moviegoing® experience. Harkins Theatres is known as a trailblazer for advancements in the motion picture exhibition industry with amenities such as: the Ciné Capri, CINÉ1, CINÉ1XL, pristine state-of-the-art digital projection and sound, curved wall-to-wall screens, Ultimate Lounger® leather reclining seats, plush Ultimate Rocker® loveseats, Loyalty Cups, in-lobby bar and an expanded selection of gourmet concessions. For more history, awards, and other information, visit Harkins.com.
