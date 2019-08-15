20 vendors expected at Veterans Resource Fair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Veterans and service members can get the resources they need on Thursday, Aug. 15, at the annual Veterans Resource Fair.
The popular one-stop shop is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grand Luxe Hotel and Resort, 1365 W. Grant Road.
There are more than 20 vendors expected to be at the event. There will be a veterans court, mental health counseling, disability claims and job resources.
There’s also an area for clothing and hygiene products.
