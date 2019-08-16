12 annual Tucson birthday stamp contest to unveil new stamp

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The winners of the 12th Annual Tucson Birthday Stamp Design contest for kids will be awarded and the grand winner will be unveiled.
The grand winning design has been made into custom US postage stamps.
It will be August 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Postal History Foundation Slusser Library located at 920 N. 1st Ave., Tucson AZ 85719 – one block south of Speedway, one block west of Euclid.
Every year the Postal History Foundation hosts a design contest for kids to commemorate Tucson’s birthday. The top five winners of each age group are announced and given prizes.
Gifts from Bookmans will be given as well as ribbons, certificates, and many collectible prizes.
The grand winning design will be unveiled as a custom US postage stamp. The grand winner will be given a sheet of USPS custom postage stamps with his/her design on it.
Birthday cake will be served.
Stamps and collectible envelopes will be available for sale only at the Postal History Foundation for the next six months and benefit the Youth Education thru Stamps YES department which supports over 13,000 school children every year in the classroom.
Extra parking is available at nearby 2nd street garage.
For more information call (520) 623-6652 or go online to www.postalhistoryfoundation.org
