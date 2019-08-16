BREAKING: Authorities looking for elderly Pima County woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A vulnerable woman is missing in Pima County and authorities are asking for help to find her.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Sandra Stone went missing from a home in the 1100 block of North Rio Mineral in Green Valley early Thursday, Aug. 15.
Stone, 84, may be in a white Rav 4 with Arizona License CGB0966.
Stone is 5-foot-6 and 145 pounds. She has gray hair and hazel eyes.
If you have any information, please call 911.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.