BREAKING: Authorities looking for elderly Pima County woman
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Sandra Stone went missing from a home in the 1100 block of North Rio Mineral in Green Valley early Thursday, Aug. 15. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | August 15, 2019 at 6:48 PM MST - Updated August 15 at 6:48 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A vulnerable woman is missing in Pima County and authorities are asking for help to find her.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Sandra Stone went missing from a home in the 1100 block of North Rio Mineral in Green Valley early Thursday, Aug. 15.

Stone, 84, may be in a white Rav 4 with Arizona License CGB0966.

Stone is 5-foot-6 and 145 pounds. She has gray hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information, please call 911.

